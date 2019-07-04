Martin Scheurer wins Hanns voith foundation prize 2019 in the “New Materials” category

Faster and cheaper entry into the textile reinforced concrete market possible in the future – ITA-doctoral candidate Martin Scheurer wins Hanns Voith Foundation prize.

ITA-doctoral candidate Martin Scheurer was awarded the Hanns Voith Foundation Prize 2019 in the “New Materials” category on June 28, 2019 in Heidenheim, Germany, with prize money of EURO 5,000. Mr Scheurer receives the prize for his master thesis “Development of a method for evaluating the suitability of textiles for use in textile reinforced concrete”.

In his thesis, Mr Scheurer investigates how textiles can be used in textile reinforced concrete.

Shorter and faster entry into the textile concrete market possible

So far, testing the suitability of new textiles for use in textile rein-forced concrete has been very time-consuming and expensive: The current approval process for textiles in textile concrete requires an intensive testing program of over 50 different tests. With the method developed by Mr Scheurer, only three different tests are necessary to make a good initial assessment of the suitability of textiles for use in textile reinforced concrete. Mr Scheurer now enables companies to find an initial assessment of the suitability of their textiles for use in textile reinforced concrete within a period of approximately one month, which is relatively inexpensive.

Target group for this newly developed method are textile manufac-turers who want to enter the growing textile reinforced concrete mar-ket.

The use for the textile manufacturers is the lowering of market en-trance barriers. An enterprise can find out now fast whether the en-trance into the textile reinforced concrete market with existing textiles is possible.