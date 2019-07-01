Today, Marzotto Wool Manufacturing is pleased to announce it is joining the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme with its division Biella Manifatture Tessili, Marzotto and Estethia G.B.Conte and in doing so, supports the Programme’s vision of widespread implementation of sustainable chemistry, driving innovations and best practices in textile, apparel and footwear industries to protect consumers, workers and the environment.

Marzotto Wool Manufacturing commits to working collaboratively to support and develop the Programme through active engagement with other brands, retailers and stakeholders.

Marzotto Wool Manufacturing is proud to be joining nearly 30 leading brands working together to drive industry-wide change in responsible chemical management, and commits to working on this task in a collaborative and open manner.

The involment in the ZDHC program is a further evidence of Marzotto Wool Manufacturing’s commitment to continuous improvement on environmental and social sustainability issues.