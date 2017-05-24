Merrow: Changing garment manufacturing with ActiveSeam

Merrow is a leading sewing machine manufacturer and now they have come up with ActiveSeam technology that is gracefully able to revolutionize the compression and medical garments manufacturing. This can be done by replacing the flatlock seam with a stronger and more flat stitch.

This new technology will be introduced in a new product by a medical device company by the end of 2017 or start of 2018, leveraging Merrow’s new MB-4DFO 2.5 series industrial sewing machine. This machine is now available via regional distributors in 87 countries of the world.

With the double stretch and flat profile in the seam, the ActiveSeam garments are said to be highly comfortable as well as will not restrict any kind of movement. The ActiveSeam have the ability to replace the Flatlock with better elastic and stronger, attractive seam built that is said to be an ideal thing for specialized application, for instance, medical compression garments etc. the ActiveSeam is claimed to be undetectable when used directly on the skin.

In comparison to the 6-thread flatlock seam, with the same thread, SPI and thread, the Merrow’s ActiveSeam 2 and 3 thread seams proved as to be more than 30% stronger with the high ability to stretch at linear travel 100%. With such a stretch ability the fabric can be designed to fit the human body without any athletic movement restrictions.

With an extremely flat profile, the ActiveSeam can be used for a garment seam that can be pressed against the Skin as it has a high level of comfort and flexibility. According to the company report on the product; “This is great news for anyone who utilizes compression wear, particularly compression garments or athletic apparel, as ActiveSeam substantially increases pliability and improves overall fit.”