Milnor has its finger on the pulse

With the launch of PurePulse water recovery treatment system at Clean 2017 this week, the Milnor also hit the sustainability button. The 18-membrane PurePulse system combines high flux efficiency and superior filtration performance to help commercial and on-premise laundries achieve significant water and energy cost reductions.

Visitors to the Milnor stand saw the 8-module 76039 PBW tunnel system. In addition to the PulseFlow technology tunnel, Milnor introduced several new models at the show, including the MWF100J7 220lb (100kg) capacity suspended model and rigid-mount MWT series and Premier Series dryers.

Milnor also displayed its M-Series large, open pocket washer-extractors, which are available for automated, semi-automated and manual operation facilities. Laundries of all sizes will benefit from these additions to Milnor’s product offering, says Thierry Lambermont, managing director of the company.