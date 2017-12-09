Mimaki to present the beauty of digital textile printing at Heimtextil 2018

The Mimaki stand at Heimtextil 2018 will feature a large walk-in application area based on new emerging trends in home textiles and interior decorations.

Mimaki trecently announced that it will be exhibiting at Heimtextil 2018. The show takes place from 9 to 12 January 2018 in Frankfurt. The company, a pioneer with a longstanding heritage in digital textile printing, will be showcasing both direct-to-textile and sublimation transfer printers as well as displaying a wide range of printed textiles in Hall 6.0, Stand D10 at the show.

“Heimtextil is an important show for Mimaki,” says Ronald van den Broek, General Manager Sales at Mimaki Europe. “We are especially excited this year to be speaking with attendees about not only entry-level and mid-market textile printers, but also our Mimaki Textile Pro Series for higher volume applications. Fashion designers and other show attendees are sure to find inspiration when they visit our stand and see what is possible with modern digital textile printing.”

Mimaki, the Home of Digital Textile Printing

A highlight of Mimaki’s textile show exhibit is always the application showcase, and Heimtextil will be no exception. This year, Mimaki invites all designers and manufacturers of home goods to walk into their large, roomy application area on the stand to experience the beauty of digitally printed textiles and decorations.

Visitors will be able to see up close, touch and feel a wide array of applications, such as bed sheets, cushions, shower curtains, wallpaper, carpets and more. Not only will these reflect the versatility of Mimaki printing solutions, but they will also serve as a mood board of new emerging market trends. Visitors will be inspired to examine their own design and production strategies and stimulated to determine where digital printing best fits. Whether it is production of samples, custom home goods or short to mid-sized runs of textile products, the applications for digital textile printing are broadening daily, with the imagination as the only limit. Visitors will find Mimaki to be the true Home of Digital Textile Printing!

Textile printers for every need

At the show, Mimaki will demonstrate efficient and affordable textile printing for a wide range of natural and man-made fabrics. On display will be:

The Mimaki Tx300P-1800 and the Tx300P-1800B, highly flexible and easy-to-use digital textile printers that use two different types of textile inks at the same time. This dual ink capacity allows printing on cotton with textile pigment inks and printing on polyester with sublimation ink in one printer without the time and hassle involved with changing ink types. Since these are two of the most commonly used ink types for textiles, the Tx300P series is ready to quickly get to work regardless of the fabric type being printed. Like all Mimaki textile printers, these printers deliver brilliant images and fine details to satisfy even the most demanding design.

Sublimation printers for textiles. Mimaki offers a variety of sublimation printers, ranging from entry-level printers to grand format printers for higher volume environments. Mimaki inks are OEKO-TEX® certified and produce brilliant colours, and include yellow and pink fluorescent inks. OEKO-TEX® is a worldwide consistent, independent testing and certification system for raw, semi-finished, and finished textile products. It tests for harmful substances to comply with human and ecological requirements.

“We aim to inspire visitors to our stand,” van den Broek adds. “But in all honesty, we are more inspired by the visitors than they are by us! This is a very creative group, and we are looking forward to sharing ideas with them that will inspire both of us as we move into the future of digital textile printing.”