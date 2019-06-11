Monforts adds to its technological team in Germany

Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG is expanding the team at its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in Mönchengladbach, Germany, with the appointment of Jonas Beisel as a new textile technologist.

Having studied textile engineering in both Germany and China and taken an internship with Adidas before deciding he wanted to work in a more technical environment, 30-year-old Jonas will be transferring his theoretical knowledge into practice for customers at the ATC and at the plants of Monforts customers around the world.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone at the forthcoming ITMA show in Barcelona as I familiarise myself with the fast-moving environment of the industry,” he said. “It’s good timing for me that ITMA, which only takes place every four years, is happening now, so soon after my appointment.”

“The Monforts ATC has been extremely busy conducting customer trials and developing new processes recently, so it’s great to welcome Jonas to the technologists’ team,” added Monforts Vice President Klaus Heinrichs.