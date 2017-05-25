Monforts montex 6500 stenter installed in Mexican textile firm

Tizayuca Textil Vuva SA de CV has recently installed a Monforts Montex 6500 stenter in Mexican textile firm. The machine is equipped with a heat recovery system. The company has been running a direct energy usage comparison with the Montex 5000 stenter installed a decade earlier, but which has no heat recovery system.

This heat recovery system helps the company to save upto20% of gas consumption. Both of these machines are equipped with Monforts Exxotherm indirect gas heating system, a heating technology that avoids any yellowing of the fabric, and it helps to facilitate the user with an effective installation. The Monforts 6500 unit is also equipped with a Compactomat 6000 system for the control of over-feeding and cloth weight integrated within the machine. The Exxotherm indirect gas heating system incorporates a gas-fired heat exchanger that eliminates the negative effects of combustion gases on fabrics, and thereby, removes combustion related problems such as ‘yellowing’ or color changes.

This is particular for the treatment of polyamide and elastane based fabrics, which form a large part of Tizayuca Textil’s output. The hot combustion air is introduced from a gas burner via an isolated heat chamber and is then passed to the stacks via an independent duct. This is done to ensure that no gas comes in direct contact with the fabric.

Salmon Romano, the Co-owner of Tizayuca Textil says that; “About 80 per cent of our production here is for the domestic market and we produce everything including knitting, nylon, cotton, and polycotton. We have five stenters, of which the two most recent installations are Monforts machines. We were very happy with the first Monforts machine, the Exxotherm system being especially advantageous, and the good results encouraged us to invest in the 6500 with Exxotherm.”

He also said that; “This second installation has the integrated heat recovery system, and so we have been able to compare gas energy usage between the two machines. Our supplies are natural gas from the public utility supplier, and so we can see very clearly the savings we are making whilst using the same production process. We are now giving serious consideration to the possibility of installing a heat recovery system on the first Monforts stenter.”