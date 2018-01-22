M&S to open new distribution centre

Marks and Spencer has announced that it will be opening a new clothing and home distribution centre in Welham Green, Hertfordshire, in 2019.
The 495,000 square foot site will be renovated into a mechanised clothing distribution centre, serving 150 stores in the South East. The former Tesco site will be operated by a third-party logistics supplier XPO Logistics, employing over 500 people. As a result, the retailer will cease operations at its Neasden, North London, distribution centre and transfer the work to other sites in the M&S network.
Gordon Mowat, director of clothing and home, supply chain and logistics at M&S, said: “M&S is changing and we are transforming our stores and supply chain to better serve our customers. The new site in Welham will deliver better service and availability for our customers and enable us to become a faster, more agile, lower cost retailer.
“The location has fantastic transport links and we’re looking forward to building a great operation in Hertfordshire. The decision to move operations from Neasden to other sites within our network is not one we have taken lightly, however it’s an important part of our transformation.”