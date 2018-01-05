Mundotextil Eco-tec based smart towel at Heimtextil 2018

Mundotextil, a leading towel manufacturer in Europe, with Marchi & Fildi, a company from Italy that makes speciality cotton-based yarns for the textile industry, is set to launch its first smart cotton towel with Ecotec yarn, at Heimtextil 2018, a leading expo for home and contract textiles, to be held from January 9 to 12, 2018, in hall 11.0, booth C11.
Made with Marchi & Fildi’s smart cotton yarn, Ecotec, Mundotextil will show a market-first, world-unique, and responsibly made cotton towel innovation that really saves on water use, energy, and CO2 emissions at the Heimtextil expo.
Mundotextil uses only the finest materials to ensure the best quality towels guaranteeing colour consistency, absorption, and durability. The new strategic choice to develop a more responsible towel with Ecotec smart cotton by Marchi & Fildi is part of their commitment to enhancing their eco footprint and sustainability quotient for products and processes throughout its supply chain. Ecotec by Marchi & Fildi is the “smart” range of cotton yarns produced with an exclusive, made in Italy, transparent, traceable, and certified process that transforms 100 per cent pre-consumer pre-dyed cotton clippings into excellence with remarkable efficiency in terms of water, energy, and CO2 savings.
The innovative range of Mundotêxtil towels offers an unquestionable quality and performance, which is part of the company DNA to always strive to make ever better products for the market. The towels are made with 65 per cent of Ecotec Polaris yarn in 100 per cent cotton blended with organic cotton, with Ecotec Ginevra yarn containing Modal for an extra soft touch, and with Ecotec Chagall yarn containing cashmere for precious touch.