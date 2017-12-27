Myntra adopts AI, augmented reality to boost sales

Myntra is a well known destination for fashion that has adopted technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality. This will increase the business of apparel manufacturers and designers associated with Myntra. The technology will help makers to connect with the consumers and enhance their products with innovative and latest designs.
“The software uses data like designs and styles that are popular, cuts that customers prefer… it, then, comes up with designs on its own using AI that have been used by the two in-house brands,” a news agency quoted Myntra chief products officer Ambarish Kenghe as saying. Moda Rapido and Here and Now, two in-house brands of Myntra, that have adopted AI, have been receiving positive response from the consumers.
For effective communication with its consumers, Myntra is also working towards including additional features in its application including services like rating the apparel. “It uses the camera of the phone, figures out what you are wearing and then provides a rating. It is for the fashion-conscious audience who would want to wear the latest trends and be seen as fashionable,” explained Kenghe.
The Flipkart-owned company is in the process of developing talking t-shirts for Roadster, with the use of augmented reality. Myntra positioned as the leading fashion and lifestyle destination with over 18 million monthly active users along with Jabong and its ability to use technology have helped in creation of unique customer experiences.