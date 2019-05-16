NBP willing to invest for improving textile export industry

Mr Arif Usmani, NBP President said that NBP is ready to invest in the textile industry. He said that exporters are invaluable assets of the country. He said economic development is fruitful with cooperation of exporters as well as enterprises.

Mr Khurram Mukhtar, PTEA Chairman, welcomed NBP President and said that the counter terrorism and extremism war has negatively impacted the textile industry. However, the condition is gradually improving.

Mr Mukhtar, highlighting the key initiatives said that the govt. has released funds of Rs 35bn in the existing fiscal year and another Rs 12bn have also been released and according to SBP, the disbursement will started by the end of May, 2019. Special energy tariffs for zero rated sectors have been announced to cut down the production cost of exports.

The chairman further added, “The government would set a roadmap to generate robust economic activity, increase exports to $30 billion and fulfil the premier’s vision of economic prosperity through exports.”