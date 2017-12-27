NCC applauds house passage of supplemental funding bill with cotton policy

The NCC applauds the House of Representatives for advancing its Supplemental Appropriations bill on December 21 that includes critically needed policy to restore eligibility for cotton in the Title I ARC/PLC programs of the farm bill.
The National Cotton Council (NCC) applauds the House of Representatives for advancing its Supplemental Appropriations bill yesterday that includes critically needed policy to restore eligibility for cotton in the Title I ARC/PLC programs of the farm bill.
“NCC has been working with Congress for over two years to seek a legislative solution to improve the effectiveness of the cotton safety net in the current farm bill,” said NCC Chairman Ronnie Lee, a Georgia producer and ginner. “Our industry greatly appreciates the strong leadership of Chairman Conaway (R-TX), Chairman Aderholt (R-AL), Ranking Member Bishop (D-GA), Ranking Member Peterson (D-MN), and Rep. Arrington (R-TX) to help advance this important policy through the House.
“Cotton producing families across the Cotton Belt are continuing to suffer with low prices and increased input costs, compounded this year by natural disasters in major cotton-producing areas. We look forward to continuing to work with both the Senate and the House to ensure a final legislative measure is enacted in the near future that includes cotton policy to help stabilize the industry in the face of these challenging financial conditions.”