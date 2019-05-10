NCTO to deliver textile policy updates by May 15

The Southern Textile Association spring meeting has been set for May 15, 2019.

Ms Kim Glas, NCTO (National Council of Textile Organization) president and CEO, in the coming week will outline the key textile policies.

Textile policy updates will be presented by her in Washington, ranging from the status of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) to Section 301 tariffs at the Southern Textile Association’s (STA) Southern division spring meeting.

NCTO

A Washington DC based trade association – representing the domestic textile manufacturers including synthetic and artificial filament and fiber producers.