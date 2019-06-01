Innovation Leap in Automation

Neuenhauser is now focused on customer’s need of automated handling of sliver cans to transport cotton material. After discussion and reviews Neuenhauser came with innovative solution of Automatic Guided Vehicles (AVGs) to reduce manual handling, costs and improved manufacturing process. AGV technology is not new, however, Neuenhauser saw recent advances in autonomous vehicles and navigation systems to provide better automation solutions.

What is an AGV?

AVG is an industrial vehicle, navigated by its environment that autonomously transport materials. This technology has been known since 1960s, its use in past few years excelled by the introduction of Industry 4.0.

Neuenhauser is excited to have first order to transport silver cans automatically using AVG design concept. With motivated team of highly qualified engineers and developers, Neuenhauser’s group is well prepared to accept challenge.

Mr. Lenkeit of Neuenhauser’s Transport Automation group stated, “We are glad and proud to have such highly motivated team who successfully taken on this task and able to rethink, how to automate the labor-intensive operations to move silver cans”.

Neuenhauser has developed “from a white piece of paper” a state-of-the-art transport system within 12 months. First “software simulation” was developed to determine best system design. Second, prototype was developed as “proof-of-concept” to test out the vehicle design and navigation for controlled transport.