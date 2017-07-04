New Active Fabric by Gore-Tex

The company announced it will release new Gore-Tex Active fabric – the next generation of its most breathable 3-Layer product. Available from spring 2018, the new Gore-Tex Active fabric is said to significantly improve comfort and durability over the current version of 3-Layer Active, while reducing weight by 20% – all while maintaining the Gore standard for waterproofness and breathability, the leader in the market.

Designed for the intense aerobic demands of athletes and ideal for done-in-a-day activities, Active offers a completely new combination of face fabrics, membrane construction, and backer, each assessed individually in order to improve collective performance, the manufacturer explains.

“Making an already outstanding technology like Gore-Tex Active fabric even better is not just about doing one thing. At this level, it’s really about the combination of materials, the properties of those materials, and how they interact together to make the fabric perform better as a whole,” said Johannes Ebert, Product Specialist at Gore who worked on the development of Active. “In this case, making the fabric and membrane combination lighter, softer and suppler actually helps to increase overall performance in areas like breathability and durability.”