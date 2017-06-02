New Board of Governors at EDANA

EDANA is a leading global association serving the nonwovens and related industries. It has recently announced its new Board of Governors for 2017 – 2018. The Vice-President & General manager at Glatfelter, Chairman Martin Rapp will again provide expert leadership, supported by re-elected Vice-Chairs Mikael Staal Axelsen and Pieter Meijer. At the same time, Paul Eevers’ position as Treasurer is also renewed for another one year term. Announced at EDANA’s Annual Strategic Review and AGM on 31 May, the newly elected Board will begin their term on 1st of July this year.

In addition to his long-standing support of the association as a board member, Martin is the Chair of the Communications Steering Group, and has ensured widespread member backing for a broad range of EDANA initiatives throughout his tenure.

While sharing his feeling about the decision, Mr. Rapp said that; “It is naturally an honor to be re-elected, but it is even more pleasing to witness the extensive and growing commitment of our members to a productive network” he further added that; “As we continue to regularly welcome new members, it is very encouraging to see such tangible momentum. My ongoing focus will be to ensure that our activities meet our strategic interests of stakeholder engagement, global outreach and sector expansion.”

While Pierre Wiertz, the General Manager of the EDANA said that; “The interactive element of our assembly confirmed to me the commitment of our staff and members alike. Many of the meetings focused on far reaching and innovative topics, where I witnessed passionate yet perceptive debate. Today’s discussions and conclusions have assured me of the successful future of not only our association but also our industry.”