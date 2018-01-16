New branding identity for Lectra

Resolutely reflecting the digital era, Lectra’s new branding identity is inspired by Lectra’s strategy, customer-focused and anchored in Industry 4.0 concepts.

Lectra, the technological partner for companies using fabrics and leather, unveils a new branding identity that powerfully demonstrates the digital orientation of Lectra’s strategy, created to support fashion and apparel, automotive and furniture companies to successfully flourish with Industry 4.0 concepts.

Designed with the agency ComCorp, Lectra’s new branding universe reflects the company’s continuing evolution and accentuates its role as a trailblazer on the eve of the fourth industrial revolution. The redesigned branding universe strongly evokes innovation inscribed in Lectra’s DNA, and leverages the company’s four values: Caring, Committed, Insightful and Visionary.

Modern and elegant, the new logo expresses the premium positioning of Lectra—how it is proud to collaborate with avant-garde companies—and underlines the evolution of Lectra’s offer through data analysis. The square ‘pixels’ in Lectra’s new graphic charter are a visual reflection of the company’s digital direction. However, the colors—so distinctive of Lectra—remain the same. They serve as a reminder of Lectra’s loyalty towards its customers and aim to be their indispensable partner of choice for technology.

The tagline ‘Empowering customers through industrial intelligence’ confirms Lectra’s commitment to provide customers with the means to achieve their ambitions. Constantly alert to industrial trends impacting customers’ sectors, Lectra ceaselessly designs solutions to support customers in the digital age, facilitating their transition towards the industry of tomorrow.

A pioneer in the industrial Internet of Things since 2007, and today actively engaged on the path towards Industry 4.0, Lectra places the collection and analysis of data at the heart of its offer. The notion of industrial intelligence is pivotal to the implantation of a digital value chain for customers, enabling the realtime inter-connection between design and product development teams, the smart factory, suppliers and consumers.

“Lectra’s new branding identity is a direct reflection of the company’s evolving strategy, its expertise and rich history,” states Alexis Noal, vice-president, ComCorp. “The new branding is the fruit of a close collaboration with Lectra’s teams, at every level, and nourished through our recent exchanges with Lectra’s customers and partners.”

“2017 was one of the most passionate years for Lectra, starting with the announcement of a new strategy designed to help our customers successfully enter the Industry 4.0 era. The strategy totally inspired us when we revamped all the fundamentals of the brand. Lectra’s new branding identity, which we are delighted to unveil today, expresses the company’s dynamism, its audacious vision and the driving ambition to support customers,” underlined Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.