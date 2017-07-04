New Brückner line to coat novel knitted fabrics

At the heart of the line is a stenter with the patented Brückner split-flow technology including the corresponding entry and exit components, which is particularly designed for a low-tension fabric transport and extremely sensitive fabric surface?

In the entry and exit of the machine, there are, however, two special features. The entry stand of the stenter integrates a newly developed special coating unit. It is said to allow the application of stable and unstable foams, as well as pastes, by means of a screen application unit. It takes only a few steps to change over to a knife-over-cylinder coating system, the company explains. In this process, the upper draw roller is used as coating cylinder.

This allows somewhat higher application weights for stable foam and pastes in the case of more stable fabric, according to the manufacturer. The exit integrates a laminating/embossing calender also offering the possibility to provide with an electrical shortwave IR radiator a directly coated highly elastic knitted fabric with a shagreen by means of an embossing paper.