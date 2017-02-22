New conductive material for smart apparel

Noble Biomaterials, a leader in conductive solutions for smart textiles applications, has collaborated with Bemis Associates to develop a seamless, conductive advanced material that allows for simple and durable integration of electronics into apparel.

The fully-bonded, conductive material is engineered with Noble’s Circuitex technology and is said to provide for the detection, transmission and protection of electronic signals in a soft and flexible format. Its unique construction has been developed to provide designers with complete freedom to design smart garments with integrated stretch and durability using Bemis Sewfree Bonding.

Circuitex is made by permanently bonding pure silver – nature’s most conductive element – to the surface of a textile fibre or fabric. The bond creates a continuous layer of silver, yet retains the flexibility, comfort and durability of the textile material, the manufacturer reports.

Products using Circuitex can provide a great range of data streams (ECG, EMG, strain, pressure mapping), as well as allowing for active power delivery (lighting, electro-muscle stimulation, basic power).