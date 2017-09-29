New cotton varieties to boost economy

The Punjab government has decided to introduce climate-smart and high yielding cotton varieties to facilitate the farmers. The new offered varieties will contribute a great deal to enhancing the national economy. The statement was given by the Additional Secretary of Agriculture Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan, during his visit to the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, on 11th of September 2017.

While speaking on the occasion, Director Cotton Dr Sagheer Ahmad gave a detailed briefing to the additional secretary and informed him that new varieties were undergoing experimental trials successfully. Ghazanfar said that new varieties should possess the quality to bear harsh weather conditions, could survive water shortage and have resistance against virus and sucking pests.

He urged scientists to improve germination strength of cotton and maintain the purity of varieties. He observed the flowers, bolls on new lines at the experimental field and sought information regarding their genetic qualities.