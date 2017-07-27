New Cotton variety by University of Agriculture- Faisalabad

Experts at the Cotton Research Institute of Faisalabad have successfully developed a new variety of cotton, naming it as FH-326. The project was executed under the funding of the Punjab Agricultural Research Board.

While talking to the media, the director of Ayyub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad, Mr. Dr. Abid Mahmood said that the cotton is an essential natural fiber producing crop around the globe and is a vital agricultural commodity in the global economy.

Cotton and its products contribute about 1.5% of the net GDP and more than 51% of the net exports of Pakistan and thus such productive ventures and success will surely have a positive impact on stabilizing the economy of Pakistan and will open doors for better business opportunities in the global textile market.

Source: Express Tribune