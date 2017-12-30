New shirt designed to keep cooler a high-intensity workout

CoreSport, a sportswear company based in Dongguan, China, has developed a high-performance T-shirt made with moisture-absorbing, quick dry and breathable fabric, designed to keep a wearer comfortable during a high-intensity workout, reports Innovation In Textiles, a UK based online publication.
The company is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the production of the new product, with shipment expected in March 2018. With 23 days to go, the crowd funding campaign has already reached US$ 3,691 of US$ 5,000 goal.
“We have gone through so many major prototyping stages, measuring and tailoring countless times, and finally completed the design of CoreSport, the satisfying workout shirt, which is comfortable and meets the needs of men and women’s body features,” the brand explains.
According to the company, the more you sweat, the cooler you feel with a CoreSport athletic shirt, designed to help athletes boost their performance. The new product is made of Specific Heat Capacity yarn and bamboo charcoal fibres, with composite powders of zinc, silver, copper phosphorus and other microelements to absorb perspiration and moisture. This, the company says, then evaporates quickly, resulting in clothes that are at least eight degrees Fahrenheit cooler than conventional clothes and dryer as well.
The shirt also offers UV resistance thanks to the use of zinc oxide, as well as antibacterial and deodorant properties, helping reduce odour and rash often associated with sweating. The mesh fabric is made of 95% polyester and 5% Dacron close mesh, providing good permeability and heat dissipation. According to the company, the three-layer mesh construction of the shirt, facilitating quick moisture absorption and evaporation, provides more breathability, meaning people can work-out more effectively.
CoreSport based its conclusions on the results of tests completed with athletes from the Barcelona Sporting Club Guayaquil’s football team in Ecuador. Twenty-four athletes participated in the study, with half of them wearing “standard sports clothing” and half wearing CoreSport during their 80-minute tests. Tests were taken to measure outer body and core body temperatures. According to the company, tests have shown that the CoreSport fabric reduces the skin surface temperature by 30%, and the core temperature by 0.5 degrees.