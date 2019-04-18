New standards for growth – Textile Exchange

Control Union – a founding member of Textile Exchange, has given five new standards to Textile Exchange for future development and industry transformation, with a grant to support the initial review. Control Union is a renowned marketer of the third-party evaluation system, namely policymaking, certification and accreditation organized by some different parties.

In the year 2011 Control Union gifted to Textile Exchange the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and Recycled Content Standard (RCS) which now serve more than 1875 sites. These standards were established by Control Union owing to market demand and the capability to promote the best practices within the community. These standards, Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS), Sustainable Fiber Initiative, rTRIM (Responsible Trim), Non-GMO Production standard and the Vegan Standard, which will broaden and strengthen Textile Exchange’s existing suite of standards, including: Organic Cotton Standard (OCS); Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and Responsible Wool Standard (RWS).

If taken over into Textile Exchange’s portfolio as per the Board’s approval, these standards would broaden and strengthen Textile Exchange’s existing suite of standards.

Textile Exchange, a supporter of ISEAL, is looking for a partnership to help determine the organization’s role in each standard’s future. Each standard will be assessed separately with the consultation of appropriate content representatives. A recommendation for each standard will be reviewed by the Textile Exchange governance board. The five standards are in different phases of their lifecycle.