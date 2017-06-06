NGC & Jesta. Comes with enhance product line

Jesta I.S. is a global leader in integrated ERP solutions for apparel, footwear, and hard goods enterprises. The company has announced that they have partnered with NGC Software which is an appreciated leader in the PLM, SCM, and ERP.

This new alliance will facilitate the customers with the functionally rich solutions that will enable them to manage the conception and the design phase on the supply chain. The new and improved Vision Suite of Jesta will promote a complete vertical integration for a comprehensive visibility and control, right from the design up till the delivery.

The NGC’s PLM offers contemporary functionalities for the line planning, ideation, concept management, tech pack creation, material development, sampling, costing, Adobe integration, critical path management, and collaboration, giving retailers, and brand owners a competitive advantage in the global fashion marketplace.

According to the president of Jesta I.S. Moris Chemtoy, “We are extremely pleased to be joining forces with NGC Software. We constantly strive to be a ‘one-stop-shop’ that provides our clients with end-to-end functionality, and the NGC Andromeda cloud PLM solution represents the final link in the chain. This is a leap in the right direction and truly differentiates us as one of the only vendors capable of covering the entire supply chain.”