Noctis has picked lifestyle by Carvico for the Marvin collection of beds

Noctis – a well-known brand manufacturing 100% Made in Italy upholstered beds – has been among the first to believe in Carvico new collection of fabrics for interior design and has picked the Lifestyle fabrics for the creation of Marvin, an extraordinarily innovative design bed created by Mauro Carlesi which looks as soft as a cloud.

Big and extra soft, Marvin owes its uniqueness also to the fabric used for its upholstery: Panama Lifestyle, a stretch, smooth, extra soft, comfortable and pleasant fabric. Bi-elastic and pilling-resistant, it boasts an exclusive glossy surface which reflects light creating amazingly elegant and iridescent effects.

Noctis is also available in a version upholstered with Malaga Lifestyle, a matt, stretch and lightweight charmeuse, with a color card comprising over 100 colors offering countless opportunities to create customized pieces.

Carvico fabrics for interior design belonging to the Lifestyle collection fit Marvin like a tailor made dress, and are the perfect interpreters of a trendy, original and fashionable style.



Noctis and Carvico meet to celebrate the quality of 100% Made in Italy products.