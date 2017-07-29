Non-Execution of textile city- Senate Standing Committee

The Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry, in its meeting on Friday, showed serious concerns over non-execution of Pakistan Textile City Limited and Garments City that was launched in 2004 under Trade Policy of 2003-04, and Plastic Company near Port Qasim.

Mr. Moshin Aziz, the chairman of the committee formulated two sub-committees to do detailed inquiries and suggest a solution for the matter. The subcommittee, headed by Senator Hari Ram, will look into matters of PTCL and Garments City.

Led by Senator Khushbakhat Shujaat, the committee will hold an inquiry into Plastic Products Company which had been non-functional for last some years. Billions of rupees were reported to be spent on these projects but there was no visible progress so far; rather the stakeholders were on back foot raising fears for winding up of these much talked about projects, the committee noted.

