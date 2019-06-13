Nonwoven production in Europe grew by 1.3pc to reach 2.76 million tonnes in 2018

According to the annual European statistics 2018, complied by EDANA, the overall production of nonwovens in Europe grew by 1.3pc in 2018 to reach 2,760,000 tonnes. Over the last decade, the annual average growth rate has been nearly 4pc.

Mr Jacques Prigneaux, EDANA’s Market Analysis and Economic Affairs Director advised, “Despite a slowdown in some important market segments and increasing competition from abroad, the European nonwovens industry showed again its strength, resilience and ability to innovate”.

Overall spunmelt output was almost flat (+0.9pc over 2017) while dry laid technologies recorded an increase of 2.1pc. The highest growth within dry laid production in air-through and hydro entanglement bonding processes was +7.6pc and +4.7pc. The hygiene market (end user for nonwovens) grew by 1.7pc in 2018.

The most meaningful developments in tonnage for nonwovens in 2018 were in sales of roll goods for personal care wipes (+2.9pc), floor covering (-1.2pc), civil engineering (-0.3pc), automotive interior (-0.5pc), electronics (+2.8pc) and food & beverage applications (+5.7pc).

Mr Pierre Wiertz, general manager, EDANA announced, “In line with EDANA’s on-going commitment to improve the knowledge and understanding of global nonwovens developments and trade flows, for the benefits of its members and the industry at large, we invited our partners from other nonwovens associations across Asia and America to share experiences and methodologies later this year in the first ever global workshop intended to harmonize nonwoven production and sales statistics, and our positions on trade.”