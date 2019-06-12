Novel colour formulation software by © X-Rite for textile industry

Recipe formulation is key for proper textile colouration. Textile colour match performance is a function of how precisely dye behavior in a formula reflects dye behavior under current conditions.

©X-Rite and Pantone, leaders in colour science and technology, always offer something novel to textile industry. They are going to showcase their new colour formulation software at Barcelona ITMA (20-26 June). This Color iMatch software accelerates recipe formulation through better initial matches and fewer corrections for faster dyeing time and cost savings by reducing waste.

Richard Knapp, Product Manager, X-Rite and Pantone said, “Apparel and textile manufacturers use diverse color palettes for natural and synthetic materials that can lead to longer colorant recipe creation times and multiple lab dips”. At ITMA, attendees will see how easy it is to match the color intelligently through Color iMatch, by reducing wasteful formulation attempts it can streamline complicated textile workflows.