Oeko-Tex promotes sustainability at FIT

Oeko-Tex is an independent textile testing institute that works for the enhancement of the product safety and sustainable production. The main focus is placed on the value addition in the textile sector. The company is all set to promote sustainability at The AAFA Product Safety Seminar and The Summer Conference that are planned to be held at The Fashion Institute of Technology- an epicentre of the apparel industry. The event will be held in June this year.

The Summer Conference at FIT is on the go and will end up on 8th of this month. The event is addressing the topics related to sustainability standards, closed loop, and circular economies, farm to fashion, and textile innovations. While the Sourcing Conference will be held on 7th and 8th of June this year. The OEKO-TEX will host its 25th-anniversary reception for all conference participants, customers, media representatives, and other colleagues at FIT.