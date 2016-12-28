Oerlikon Neumag will be exhibiting state-of-the-art system concepts for BCF carpet yarn production in hall 5 on stand A31 at Domotex in Hannover, the world’s biggest fair for carpets and floor coverings. New Industrie 4.0 solutions from Oerlikon’s Manmade Fibers segment will also be deployed for the first time. With the presentation of the new “IPC 4.0” (Intelligent Plant Control) customer services, Oerlikon will also set new standards in the future in the production of BCF yarns.

The system portfolio of the market leader from Neumünster, Germany, almost completely covers the requirements of carpet yarn manufacturers. This is evident from the strong demand for the BCF systems S+ and Sytec One across the entire polymer and titre spectrum. With over 1000 positions installed worldwide, Oerlikon Neumag facilities produce over 1.6 million tonnes of BCF carpet yarn. Since their market launches in 2007 (Sytec One) and 2010 (S+), the systems have been optimised continuously. Ongoing further development of components and the process increases the user-friendliness and efficiency of BCF spinning mill solutions.

Highly efficient tricolour yarn production with Variomelt, CPC and RoTac

The demand for multicoloured carpets has grown significantly, with the market seeking a wide spectrum of colour separations in tricolour yarns. Oerlikon Neumag’s S+ system concept offers the opportunity to produce the most diverse colour separations, from melange to strongly separated colours.

Variomelt – maximum flexibility for the production of mono- and tricolour yarns

The Variomelt concept is synonymous with the highly flexible production of large and small batches of mono- and tricolour yarns: the unit can be modified from tricolour to monocolour production with three single colours in less than 45 minutes. Long batch runtimes per monocolour extruder ensure particularly efficient raw material utilisation. As usual, the diphyl-heated Variomelt spinning mill provides a constant, optimal spinning temperature.

Color Pop Compacting

With the CPC (Color Pop Compacting) unit from Oerlikon Neumag, strongly separated yarns can be manufactured efficiently. The individual threads are provided with yarn cohesion in the CPC unit before texturing so that they are no longer able to become so intermingled in downstream process stages, giving rise to a strongly colour-separated yarn.

Produce tricolour efficiently with RoTac

Tricolour carpets must have a very uniform appearance, and an optimal tangle result in the BCF spinning mill is crucial for this. These tangle knots are produced in defined spacings and thicknesses using RoTac. Thanks to this tangling option, uniform tricolour results that cannot be produced in conventional tangling units are achieved even at high speeds.

Optimised process for the production of PA6 yarns

More than 240,000 tonnes of PA6 melt-dyed and natural white BCF yarns are currently manufactured each year on the latest Oerlikon Neumag machines. The melt lines, which are especially optimised for these processes, ensure an optimal melt quality. A specially designed plug guide under the texturing unit and a so-called V cooling drum achieve the highest crimp uniformity and quality. The specially designed texturing components meet the highest demands in the field of short-pile automotive applications.

Flexible process control with the Multi Machine Access Center

Networked production has long since ceased to be a vision of the future, but the solutions on offer are often extremely complex. The new Multi Machine Access Center (MMAC) is geared specifically to customers seeking a solution specially tailored to their requirements.

The innovative MMAC permits monitoring of the Oerlikon Neumag textile machines, allowing the scope of visualisation to be modified to suit the customer’s particular wishes. Since the MMAC is linked to the process control system, its highest specification offers a central overview of all applications offered by the control system.