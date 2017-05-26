Oerlikon-New surface solutions, now serve Japan

Oerlikon builds new surface solutions center in Japan with an aim to serve major Japanese car manufacturers. According to the announcement made by Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland on 23rd of March 2017, Orelikon is all set to build its new surface solutions center in the Nagoya region in Japan. This project will be dedicated to providing the latest technologies and services to the automotive industry of Japan. According to experts, this investment will help Orelikon to meet the demands of a recently won contract with a major automotive manufacturer in Japan. The center is scheduled to be open in 2018.

Nagoya, being one of 4 major industrial centers in Japan have a number key manufacturers dealing with their operations. This area is serving major automobile companies including Toyota Motors and Mitsubishi. Orelikon is investing a sum in the low double digit millions of Swiss francs in the construction of the new center. It has also planned to double the workforce in Nagoya, for a long run. Said is that this new site will offer both Oerlikon Metco friction system coating technologies and Oerlikon Balzers coating technologies. By doing so, the center will be able to come up with a one-stop solution for surface technologies in the automotive industry.

As said by Dr. Roland Fischer, CEO of the Oerlikon Group, “The new coatings center in Nagoya is an important step for us in strengthening our foothold in the Japanese automotive market. We will be able to offer our customers a comprehensive set of automotive surface technologies. Our coating solutions help to optimize the performance of interacting surfaces in relative motion, thereby extending the lifespan of manufacturing tools, motor parts and components, which in turn increases the efficiency and performance of these products for customers.”

From May 24 to 26, 2017, Oerlikon’s Surface Solutions Segment will be showcasing its market-leading coating technologies at the Automotive Engineering Exposition in Yokohama, Japan – the largest exposition of its kind in Japan.