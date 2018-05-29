Oerlikon sells tape and monofilament plants to Starlinger

Oerlikon has divested in their tape and monofilament plants. On May 24, 2018 Oerlikon announced that starting today the company will focus on their core business of filament, nonwovens and staple fiber with industry 4.0 to align their manmade fibers segment product portfolio.
Based in Vienna, the Austrian Starlinger group will take over the tape and monofilament production plant, Barmag Spinnzwirn which is the German business unit from Chemnitz. The contract to purchase has been signed by both the companies and the final closing will take place at the end of third quarter of 2018.
Barmag Spinnzwirn has successfully established itself in the market as a technology trendsetter over the last decades. The Oerlikon Manmade Fibers Segment unit provides their extrusion plants for the production of tape and monofilaments for polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyester (PET) and polyamides (PA) as turnkey solutions. Another success for the Chemnitz branch of the German parent company Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co. KG, Remscheid, were the recently launched automatic winders, WinTape XXL and WinTape as well as the EvoTape process for film extrusion lines. High speed winders and precision winders will also be sold to Starlinger.