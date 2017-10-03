Official opening of IAF regional office in Pakistan

On Wednesday, September 27th IAF’s Pakistani member PRGMEA (Pakistan readymade garment manufacturers and exporters association) and IAF inaugurated the first ever IAF regional office. This regional office, which will form an active link between PRGMEA’s member companies and IAF’s global network and knowledge, is housed within the new ‘PRGMEA house’ in Sialkot which was also inaugurated on September 27th. It will be developing services to Pakistani apparel companies in support of their export, their capacity building and their compliance.

The inauguration event was graced by the presence of the Pakistani State Minister for Textiles and Commerce Mr. Haji Akram Ansari, by the Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan Mrs. Ardi Stoios-Braken and by chief guest IAF President Han Bekke and drew a large crowd of industrialists and dignitaries from all over Pakistan.The President of PRGMEA, Ijaz Khokhar, also sits on the Board of Directors of the IAF and he has been the driving force leading to PRGMEA house and the IAF regional office within it. The IAF will run the regional office as a pilot which could lead to similar regional offices in other countries.