Oritain to improve traceability of Egyptian cotton

Oritain, a leading specialist in supply chain traceability, has partnered with Modern Nile Cotton Co. to verify the origin of Egyptian cotton and mitigate against risks in its supply chain.
Modern Nile Cotton Co., Egypt’s largest cotton trader, specialises primarily in Egyptian cotton, which it exports locally and to international markets. The company is also the largest importer and supplier of foreign cottons to Egyptian spinners. Using Oritain’s innovative scientific method, the company will be able to verify the origin of its cotton throughout the supply chain to ensure it is supplying an authentic final product to its customers. Modern Nile Cotton Co. will also work with Oritain to reduce the risk of contamination and fraud in its supply chain.