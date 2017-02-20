PADP proposal approved for ministry of textile industry

In the third week of February 2017, the Ministry of Textile Industry got approval from the concerned standing committee of the Lower house of the Parliament on the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the next financial year 2017-18.

The secretary, M/o Textile Industry Hassan Iqbal briefly explained the Committee with details of the projects included in the forth-coming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the year 2017-18.

According to the resources, the Committee endorsed the budgetary proposals of 03 projects, however, 07 projects of the ministry were provisionally endorsed with the view point to re-examine the projects in the next meeting.The meeting of the Standing Committee on Textile Industry was held in M/o Textile Industry under the Chairmanship of Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Koreja, MNA.

Further, the Committee was informed by the ministry that Rs. 150 million were released for installation of 01 thousand Industrial Stitching Units for the year 2016-17 and Rs. 6183.690 Million has also been demanded 10 projects for the current financial year2017-18.