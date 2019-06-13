Pak encourages Japan for concessionary access for key products

Mr Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to PM on commerce in his recent meeting with Mr Kuninori Matsuda, Japanese ambassador discussed bilateral ties and emphasized the need to further promote economic and trade relations between the two countries. The meeting was attended by Mr Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera (Pakistan commerce secretary) and other officials of the commerce division.

Mr Dawood requested the ambassador for an early harvest program for concessionary market access for key products of Pakistan’s interest. Furthermore, areas of Japanese cooperation and technical assistance for upgrading textile industry machinery and improving labor productivity, especially in the garments sector was also discussed.

The government of Japan is already providing technical assistance for skill improvement in the garment sector in collaboration with the ministry of textiles. The advisor along with his team will visit Japan in July to improve Pakistan’s market access there.