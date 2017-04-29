Pak Gov. demanded by national cotton policy

PCGA (Pakistan Cotton Ginner Association), in its pre-budget proposal, has demanded the Pakistani government to announce the National Cotton policy and also the Bailout cum incentive package for the stakeholder in the cotton industry. PCGA further demanded that the cotton policy must be announced before the cotton sowing season, while on the other hand the incentives should be announced immediately.

Chairman PCGA, Dr. Jeso Mal said that; “We also demand a complete ban on sowing sugarcane in core cotton zones and also to not permit setting up of sugar mills in these zones.” The administration of PCGA also added that if these recommendations are accepted the cotton production will be expected to reach 20million bales. Further, it was informed by the chairman of PCGA that the cotton sector is currently facing a huge number of challenges including the high pricing, low yields, higher intensity of pest attacks, irrigation water deficiency, and many others.