Pak Govt urged to fight anti-textile sector ‘propaganda’

PHMA (Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association), Following a Human Rights Watch report that alleged violation of labor laws in Pakistan’s textile sector recently urged the govt. to direct its missions and embassies abroad to counter the ‘propaganda’ against Pakistan’s textile industry, which constitutes more than sixty pc of total exports.

Mr Adil Butt, PHMA chairman said that by the European Union (GSP Plus) generalized system of preferences plus status was conditional upon Pakistan to ensure ratification and compliance of 27 international conventions on human and labor rights, governance and environment; including eight core labor standards of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

PHMA feels that Pakistan’s factories follow labor laws, global standards and had no child labor and zero discrimination against women.