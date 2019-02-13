Pak invites Nigeria to participate in Lahore textile expo

According to Mr Tahir Abbas, commercial secretary at the Pakistan mission in Nigeria, enterprises of Nigerian textile industry have been invited to Pakistan to participate in the 2nd edition of the international textile exhibition to be held in Lahore in April. The invitation is meant to boost the economic ties with African Nation.

He said that with the Nigerians, the Pakistan textile industry is open to JVs. Nigerian companies engaged in imports, distribution, marketing and manufacturing of textile products or excelling in any stage of textile value chain are expected to attend.

The 1st edition of the exhibition TEXPO which was held in 2016, was attended by businessmen from 52 countries.