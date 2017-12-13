Pakistan and Russia agreed for bilateral ties

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including economy, trade, business, energy, defence, textile and manufacturing, according to the information provided by radio Pakistan.

The information was provided in a meeting between Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and a Russian parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Counter Corruption of the Russian Federation V.I. Piskarev in Islamabad on December 12, 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, the speaker National Assembly stressed the need for regular interaction between the political and parliamentary leadership to promote understanding and friendship between Pakistan and Russia. The speaker emphasized for closer bilateral cooperation to effectively combat the menaces of drug trafficking and terrorism and to ensure peace and stability in the region.

He said vast opportunities for Pakistan and Russia are available in economic and trade sectors providing long-term benefits for both the countries.