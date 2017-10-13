Pakistan Central Cotton Committee meeting

The restructuring committee of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) had a meeting to discuss its restructuring plan in order to enhance the performance. The meeting was chaired by National Assembly member Chaudhry Asad-ur-Rahman where the decision making authorities form textile industry of Pakistan discussed ginning, fibre improvement and research aspects to produce quality products to attract international buyers.

The committee also took stock of crop varieties and technologies for better and more yield. It was also appreciated for the development of new areas and situation of existing crop and outreach activities, a Pakistani news agency quoted cotton commissioner Khalid Abdullah as saying. The restructuring committee comprises four members of the National Assembly, ministry of textile industry secretary and two members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), he said. He further added that the committee felt the need for technology transfer to private firms by activating the applied research departments in government sector and enhancing outreach of services departments for marketing.