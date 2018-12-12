Pakistan is at first position in business and profit

Mr Abdul Razzaq Daud, Prime Minister’s Advisory for Trade and Investment and Textile said that Pakistan is at the highest number of business and profits in the region. Japanese investors take advantage of the best investment environment in Pakistan, at present 86 companies of Japan are doing the best business in Pakistan and are making profits.

At the Tokyo Conference he told that Japan has not yet received the full amount for Saudi economic restoration, while the United Arab Emirates has not provided immediate funds and China It has been a long run with IMF to help with its own separate procedure. There has been an era of negotiations with the IMF and it is likely to start the next round, but it is enough to understand that Pakistan has come out of the immediate financial crisis. The downturn in dollar value in recent days can be handled further. The CP scheme with China is progressing better than earlier, in the past, only electricity was used to make electricity, while we also consider working as necessary for electricity distribution.

Furthermore he also informed that Japanese investors are welcome to Pakistan, not only will they provide the best investment environment but also protect their investment and also provide a window operation and improving the relations between provincial boards of investment. He said that we want Japanese companies to export their stabilization from Pakistan to Central Iran including the Central Asian and African countries for which all the facilities will be provided. He also added that for the last six years, Pakistan’s exports have not increased substantially for Japan. We have requested the Japanese government to provide easy access to the Japanese market in the textile sector so that Pakistan’s exports for Japan. In addition, we have told Japanese officials that our engineers are preparing the best engineers and 35 thousand engineers are coming to the market, Pakistan should also be given opportunities to come forward in the ITI sector.

It is clear that Federal Adviser Mr Abdul Razzaq Daud is on a 2-day visit to Japan, where he last week addressed the key seminar regarding investment and trade in Pakistan under the Jetro and Japan Ministry of Economic Trade and Industry, in which more than 200 Japan’s leading investor, while Jetro’s president ‘Yaswashi Aakashashi’, Minister of State for Economic Trade and Industry, Akimasa Ashi Kawa also attended.

The delegation of Pak Japan Business Forum was present under the leadership of Sohail PESHAWAR, while Ambassador of Pakistan Dr. Asad Mujahid Khan also addressed the seminar.