Pakistan textile, clothing exports rise 6pc to $1.064bn

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said that the textile and clothing exports rose 6.2 per cent year-on-year to $1.064 billion in March, mainly driven by value-added products such as garments. However for this increase in exports is evident in terms of rupee.

The reports state that the months of observation has found that the export of value-added products had increased both in value and quantity. The product-wise details show that exports of readymade garments increased up to 19.5pc while that of knitwear grew 5.4pc in the month of March 2017. Exports of bed-wear edged up by 5.4pc while those of towels 15.8pc during the month.

While for that of primary commodities, the exports of cotton yarn have witnessed an increase of about 5pc while for cotton and yarn and clothing it is decreased to about 26.9pc 5.5pc, respectively. Other exports numbers given are, increase in a made-up article of 16pc, tents, canvas and tarpaulin of 71.8pc, the art, silk and synthetic textile increased by 2.7pc while those from raw cotton dropped 2.9pc year-on-year.

In the nine months through March, the value of exported textile and clothing products fell 0.89pc year-on-year to $9.278bn. Overall export proceeds in July-March were down 3pc to $15.118bn. In 2016, the government announced a textile policy involving 4pc rebate on the exports of readymade garments on a 10pc incremental increase over the preceding year, 2pc on home textiles and 1pc on fabric. But no support was on the table for the yarn and raw material exports.