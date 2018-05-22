Pakistan to import cotton from Afghanistan

In Islamabad, Secretary Commerce Pakistan, Mr Mohammad Younus Dagha and Deputy Minister for industries and commerce Afghanistan, Mr Kamila Sidiqi signed an agreement to facilitate mutual trade with Afghanistan of import and export of cotton. The delegation arrived in Islamabad and held professional conversations regarding improvisation of trade relations.
Mr Mohammad Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Commerce, Mr Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan Ambassador of Pakistan, government officials from Ministry of Commerce and Textile, embassy officials and members of the Afghan ministerial delegation were present at the occasion.
The two nations expressed their desire of enhancing their trade relations and encounter the challenges faced by textile industry and exports. Pakistan’s ministry of commerce ensured Afghan delegation of accommodating their request to remove duties levied on imports of Afghan products.