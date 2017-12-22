Pakistani mills seek restoration of 28% gas quota

Expressing serious concern over suspension of the supply of system gas quota of two-day per week to Punjab industries from December 7, 2017, the chairman of Punjab unit of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Mr Ali Pervaiz said the government had extended this quota last year to reduce the cost of business and address the inter-provincial disparity.
Industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Sindh provinces continue to be supplied system gas for seven days a week, a statement issued by Pervaiz said. Pakistan’s textile industry is predominantly located in Punjab and the industry there was getting 28 per cent system gas under the government quota and the rest was being met through more expensive imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).
With the complete suspension of system gas supplies now, the industry in Punjab will rely solely on RLNG, whose price is almost double of system gas, Pakistani media reports quoted Pervaiz as saying. The industry in the province can neither survive nor prosper using such an expensive fuel, he said.
Pervaiz has appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif to ensure sustainable and affordable energy supply for the textile industry in the province.