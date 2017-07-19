Participation of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers at Irantex

Once again ACIMIT (Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers), in collaboration with and Italian Trade agency, has planned to organise the “Irantex.” The trade fair for the Iranian textile and textile machinery sector is planned to be held from 4th to 7th of September this year.

An ample number of Italian manufacturers participated in the trade show, last year. This year about 26 machinery producers are expected to participate in the event. While sharing his views about the “Irantex” journey, up till now, the president of ACIMIT Alex Zucchi said that; “Thanks to its textile vacation, Iran has always represented an important market for Italy’s textile machinery industry. The global tensions of the past few years have slowed down trade and commerce, but the ongoing relaxation process is opening up very interesting business prospects for our companies.”