PCCC& ICRA sign MoU to enhance research

In a meeting on October 9, 2017, the International Cotton Research Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Central Committee (PCCC) for the exchange of research information between Pakistani scientists and those from rest of the world.

The ICRA is a subsidiary of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC). ICRA Chairman Michel Fok signed the MoU. Fok said on the occasion that the ICRA assists Pakistan in addressing problems related to its cotton sector through cooperation and mutual exchange of information. He also inaugurated ICRA’s first secretariat in Pakistan at PCCC headquarters in Multan with the head of the plant the physiology and chemistry wing of CCRI Multan Fayyaz Ahmad as its secretary.