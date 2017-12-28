PCGA issues cotton figures

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has issued the figures of cotton arrival up to Dec 15, 2017. Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 10.6 million bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan as of December 15, 2017,showing an increase of 5.3% compared to the corresponding period last year when ginneries received 10.1 million bales.
PCGA Chairman Haji Muhammad Akram, former chairman Shehzad Ali Khan and Vice Chairman Mian Javed Tariq and Malik Talat Suhail briefed the media about cotton production. They said that out of the total arrivals, 10.68 million bales of cotton have been converted into bales so far.
Ginneries in Punjab recorded arrival of 6.55 million bales against last year’s arrival of 6.44 million bales showing an increase of merely 1.63%. On the other hand, Sindh ginneries recorded arrival of 4.14 million bales while, up 11.70% compared to last year’s 3.7 million bales.