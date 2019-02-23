PCGA released cotton production stats decline by 6.83pc

Cotton production statistics released by the PCGA shows an overall decline of 6.83 per cent at 10.7 million bales over the consequent period last year due to the use of poor quality seed and pesticides.

According to cotton stakeholders, there is an imperative need to put right the situation and check falling cotton production. In order to meet the deficit, textile are likely to import up to 3.5m to 4m bales, burdening foreign exchange reserves by around $1 to $1.2 billion.

Mian Mahmood Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and a grower from South Punjab said, “The government has to take necessary measures on war footing basis for enhancing cotton production in the country.”

According to the figures, Punjab recorded a decline of 9.41 percent decline at 6.552m bales. Sindh, which suffered deficient due to scarcity of irrigation water at sowing stage, illustrate a 2.44pc fall in cotton production.

Balochistan which is the only province that produces organic cotton was up by 0.99 per cent and stood at 117,852 bales. Reviewing the figures with the corresponding period last year the exporters lifted less cotton this season at 102,330 bales as against 216,615 bales.