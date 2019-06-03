Picanol presents a brand new airjet machine

ITMA Barcelona will see the world premiere of a brand new airjet machine, the OmniPlus-i, which represents a new benchmark in airjet weaving. This further builds on the solid base of nearly 40 years of experience in airjet weaving, during which over 100,000 airjet machines have so far been shipped. In total, Picanol will have 12 machines on display at ITMA Barcelona. In addition to 5 new airjet weaving machines, Picanol will also present 5 rapier weaving machines with many new developments. Furthermore, a rapier machine in Jacquard execution will be on display at the Bonas booth and a terry airjet at the Stäubli booth. The Picanol booth will be located in Hall 4, Booth 101.

In an ever-changing world, the needs of the weaving mills as well as the expectations of the operators are evolving rapidly. The increasing awareness regarding environmental topics, increasing costs and the availability of resources and skills, as well as the digital revolution, will push us in new directions.

For this reason, Picanol products are designed with a focus on four principles:

1) Smart Performance: Performance is the first requirement for any weaving machine or feature, and the most obvious indicator is the theoretical maximum speed. Very often, however, the gap between this theoretical speed and the effective speed under real life circumstances is huge. That’s why Picanol conceive the machines around the principle of ‘Smart Performance’: an intelligent machine design combined with self-learning software, allowing the best possible practical speed and real performance under any given circumstances.

2) Sustainability Inside: When it comes to waste prevention and energy consumption reduction, Picanol has been taking up its responsibility for years. the machines are conceived with a built-in capacity for sustainability. Picanol have proven this with the pioneering Sumo Drive concept, introduced in 1996, and up until today still the most energy efficient main drive available. Sustainability is also about waste management. Picanol not only reduce waste but try to avoid it completely. The EcoFill feature serves here as an excellent example.

3) Driven by Data: Everybody realizes that in the next decades digitization will become ever more important. Data have to be captured, made accessible and usable for production optimization and artificial intelligence. Since the first introduction of electronics on weaving machines in the 70s, Picanol has been at the forefront of digitization. With every new machine, Picanol continue to be a trendsetter in this field and to further deploy Industry 4.0 in the weaving industry: the self-setting machine is just around the corner.

4) Intuitive Control: Our children inspire us, especially in their intuitive and effortless handling of technology. Wireless-ready, robust and designed for maximum instant readability, the new generations will not accept anything less than that. This user centric design is also integrated in the concept of Picanol machines, making all operations and interventions intuitive, easy and self-explanatory.

As a proof of Picanol commitment to these four principles, Picanol will present the latest developments in rapier and airjet technology. When it comes to rapier technology, Picanol once again sets the benchmark in various aspects. Picanol will deliver the proof, on a denim application, that a machine can be performant, versatile, sustainable, digital and user-friendly at the same time!

Picanol brand new airjet machine, the OmniPlus-i, is however the première Picanol reserved for ITMA 2019 Barcelona. OmniPlus-i is definitely the benchmark in airjet weaving. This further builds on the solid base of nearly 40 years of experience in airjet weaving, during which over 100,000 airjet machines have so far been shipped. OmniPlus-i is combining this extensive airjet expertise with a clear vision of the future! OmniPlus-i is featuring a redesigned reed motion, optimized relay nozzle set up and can be combined with SmartShed, the full electronic controlled shedding motion.

In total, Picanol will have 12 machines on display at ITMA Barcelona: 5 airjet machines and 5 rapier machines at the Picanol booth. Furthermore, a rapier machine in Jacquard execution will be on display at the Bonas booth and a terry airjet at the Stäubli booth.